News
1 Arrested Following High-Speed Pursuit In Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma - One man was arrested, Monday morning following a pursuit that ended on Highway 37 in Grady County.
Grady County Sheriff's said a deputy saw a car in a field off Highway 37 near Minco. The driver sped off when he was approached by the deputy, initiating a high-speed chase.
Deputies said the driver hit a school bus and several cars. However, no injuries were reported.
According to officials, the driver had a suspended license and warrants out of Cleveland County.
The driver was booked into Grady County jail. His name has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.