Mild Monday Before Winter Weather Arrives Overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY - Get ready for the usual Oklahoma weather whiplash!
Monday looks very mild with sun and 60s! Monday night a cold front will arrive.
Rain and storms will transition to snow in the panhandle and Northwest Oklahoma, where a winter storm watch is in effect.
It will take a while for the snow to stick in the NW. The first several hours will melt on contact.
Monday night rain and a few storms are expected across the main body of the state. The rain will try to transition to snow across central and western Oklahoma as the day goes along Tuesday. Temperatures at the surface will stay above 32 for most of the day, and a cold rain will likely be the case for OKC until after 4 p.m.
As the cold air filters in, the transition to snow will occur, but again the ground temps will be mild. The zone where slick roads are expected is where the snow will be heavier. Mainly Harper, Woods, Ellis, Woodward, and Major counties.
Wind chills Tuesday will be in the teens and 20s.
This does look like another great rain for Oklahoma! Especially for January. News9 StormTrackers will be out to keep you updated.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.