Police: Man Sent To Hospital After Being Shot By Neighbor During Argument Over Car
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is in jail Monday morning after shooting his next door neighbor during an alleged argument over a car, Oklahoma City Police said.
According to authorities, the two men were arguing on the front porch of the victim's home near Northwest 10th Street and North May Avenue. Police believe the victim was reaching for a weapon when he was shot in the stomach by his neighbor.
The victim was taken to OU Medical Center and is in surgery, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect called police right after the shooting happened and turned himself in. Police said the suspect has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
No names have been released at this time.
This is a developing story.