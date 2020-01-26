Breastfeeding Moms Hold 'Nurse In' Protest At Chick-Fil-A Restaurant
A Georgia mother's viral Facebook post has spurred other breastfeeding moms to come to her defense by organizing a "nurse-in" at a Georgia Chick-fil-A, according to WRDW-TV in Atlanta.
The mom, Samantha McIntosh, said she was breastfeeding her 7-month-old daughter in a booth at an Evans, Georgia, outlet of the popular chicken chain with her 9-year-old niece Monday when a manager approached. McIntosh said she was upset and embarrassed when the manager told her they'd had a complaint and asked her to cover herself.
"And now with half the restaurant watching this scene unfold, including my young niece, I have a decision to make," McIntosh posted on Facebook. "So I quickly unlatch and tell the manager I will finish feeding her later ... but as I sit there in this family friendly restaurant I start to simmer. I'll admit it. I got angry."
McIntosh's post had been shared more than 1,400 times by Friday.