Chick-fil-A, which is based in Georgia, on Friday did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press. But a local newspaper quoted McIntosh as saying the restaurant owner apologized to her.

The Facebook post prompted several moms to rally to defend McIntosh. Some drove more than an hour to be there for the protest on Tuesday, according to WRDW-TV. They told reporters that breastfeeding is natural and that it's legal in Georgia to nurse — covered or uncovered — anywhere a mother is allowed to bring a child.

Jessica Gaugush, who helped organize the nurse-in, said that whoever complained about the issue in the first place is "part of the problem."

"We need to normalize breastfeeding and make sure

that people are as comfortable as possible with moms feeding their kids however they decide," Gaugush told the Augusta Chronicle.

First published on January 24, 2020 / 4:12 PM