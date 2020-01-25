President Trump Heard Saying 'Take Her Out' About Ukrainian Ambassador In Recording
President Trump told Lev Parnas, an associate of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to "take out" Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during an April 2018 dinner, according to a recording provided to CBS News by Parnas' attorney Joseph A. Bondy.
On the recording, a person believed to be Parnas is heard describing Yovanovitch as a risk for Mr. Trump.
"The biggest problem — where we need to start — is we gotta get rid of the ambassador. She's still left over from the Clinton administration," the person said.
President Trump told Lev Parnas, an associate of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to "take out" Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during an April 2018 dinner, according to a recording provided to CBS News by Parnas' attorney Joseph A. Bondy.
On the recording, a person believed to be Parnas is heard describing Yovanovitch as a risk for Mr. Trump.
"The biggest problem — where we need to start — is we gotta get rid of the ambassador. She's still left over from the Clinton administration," the person said.
President Trump told Lev Parnas, an associate of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to "take out" Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during an April 2018 dinner, according to a recording provided to CBS News by Parnas' attorney Joseph A. Bondy.
On the recording, a person believed to be Parnas is heard describing Yovanovitch as a risk for Mr. Trump.
"The biggest problem — where we need to start — is we gotta get rid of the ambassador. She's still left over from the Clinton administration," the person said.
"Who? The ambassador to Ukraine?" Mr. Trump asked.
"Yeah, she's basically walking around telling everybody -- wait, he's gonna get impeached. Just wait. You're going to be impeached," the person said.
"What's her name?" Mr. Trump asked.
"I don't remember," the person said.
"Get rid of her," Mr. Trump answered. "Get her out tomorrow. I don't care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it."
Mr. Trump made the comments around 40 minutes into the recording, which is one hour and 23 minutes long in total.
Mr. Trump has denied knowing Parnas, despite the existence of photos of the two of them together. Parnas claimed in an interview with Rachel Maddow earlier this month that Giuliani told Ukrainian officials that Parnas was there as a representative of both himself and Mr. Trump, and that Ukrainian officials understood he was speaking on behalf of Mr. Trump.
Parnas and Fruman are accused of helping Giuliani in his attempts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine. Parnas, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen, and Fruman, originally from Belarus, were arrested on campaign finance charges at Dulles International Airport in October.
In a statement, Bondy said he was making the recording publicly available because it is in the public interest to hear what was said. "Given the importance to the national interest we decided to release this recording in a manner intended to ensure equal public access and in an effort to provide clarity to the American people and the Senate as to the need to conduct a fair trial with witnesses and evidence."
The video was taken by another associate, Igor Fruman, who later sent it to Parnas, according to Bondy. The full video was also given to the House Intelligence Committee. ABC News previously reported the exchange based on an audio recording from the same dinner.
At another point during the dinner, Mr. Trump says "how's Ukraine doing? Don't ask," prompting laughter from those listening.
An unidentified man responds "they love you though." Mr. Trump described Ukrainians as "great fighters" and the same person then said "they're waiting for directions."
"You think Russia ever goes in and gets Ukraine?" Mr. Trump asked.
"They would love to, but they're scared of you," a man responded. "They want Ukraine, Ukraine is a vast — the resources in Ukraine are tremendous, Ukraine is sore in their throat because of supplying of the pipeline, because all the pipeline goes through Ukraine."
"Ukraine has oil?" Mr. Trump asked. When the man answered yes, Mr. Trump asked "How come … they don't have any money? Why aren't the companies going in — too risky?"
"Exactly the point — they were supporting Clintons for all these years and hoping — then when obviously you won — and Biden, yeah, that was a big thing over there," the man said.
After some talk about the pipeline, a man said Ukraine "has everything there, they're just waiting for your support, a little bit. Obviously if they go on their own, Russia won't let them do it because Russia will cut off a lot of their revenue."
"How long will they last in a fight with Russia?" Mr. Trump asked.
"Without us, not very long," the man answered.
After some talk from the man about the Russian economy and how Putin "talks a big game, but you know with Syria, it was a great job," Mr. Trump asked "how does Ukraine feel it all?"
"They actually very much appreciate everything you're doing," the man said.
"They feel they are going to be OK?" Mr. Trump asked.
"They feel they are going to be OK if you support them," the man said.
"And what about the leader?" Mr. Trump asked.
"He's a good guy, he wants the right thing for them," the man said.
"It's always us who has to support everybody," Mr. Trump said. "You wonder why isn't it Germany who is supporting them?"
Another man said "Germany is supporting Russia" and there is some agreement from the room.
"A lot of the European countries are backstabbing us and dealing with Russia," the original man said. They then started talking about Yovanovitch.
First published on January 25, 2020 / 5:15 PM
© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.