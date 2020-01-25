News
Woman With Dementia Records Hit Single After Video Of Her Singing With Caregiver Goes Viral
CBS News
Margaret Mackie is not your average pop star — she did it her way. Mackie has dementia and lives in a senior care facility, but last month, she released her first single, a cover of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."
It all started when she and her caregiver, Jamie Lee Morley, sang the song together at the care home's Christmas party.
On YouTube, Morley wrote that he never thought he'd be able to work at a senior care home because he's such a big "softie."
"But what an amazing few months it has been," his YouTube post continued. "Last night I was asked to sing and host the Christmas party for the residents... and I have never been so emotional on stage my entire time of doing what I love."