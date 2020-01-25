Morley, who is also a musician, posted a video from the Christmas party of himself and Margaret singing the song, which holds a special meaning to them. "Every day in work we sing this song together and I do what ever I can to brighten her day and all the other residents," Morley wrote.

"For those close to me will know this was my Grandad's funeral song who our family sadly lost to Alzheimer's last year," he continued. "I've never really sang this song as it's a classic, but I knew how much Margaret and her family would love it." The caregiver said Margaret's family was there for the party, and as expected, they loved her performance.

"For her to get up on stage at her age and have so much courage and fight and sing so beautifully absolutely blew my mind," he wrote. "This is a moment I will never ever forget. Be more like Margaret and live each day to the full and sing your absolute hearts out!"

His post ended with a sweet message: "This video isn't about being pitch perfect but it's about this amazing woman doing what she loves the most, which is singing. I feel so blessed to have been able to get her up to sing with me. A moment in my heart forever."

It appears other people fell in love with Margaret's performance and Morley's sweet post on YouTube, too. The video soon went viral in the U.K.

After that, Morley decided to take the 83-year-old to a recording studio so she could really belt out her favorite song. He filmed their excursion to the studio and released the single and a music video to go with it on December 28.