"Mr. McClatchie will remain in jail until he is released by a judge or when his bond is posted after a judge sets his bond, like any other person arrested on a domestic abuse charge. I am not intervening in this matter in any way. This case will be assigned by the Attorney General to another District Attorney to assist OCPD in their investigation and ultimately, make a charging decision. Mr. Mcclatchie will be treated as any other person in the same position would be."