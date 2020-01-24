Purcell Police Release Video Of Vehicle Theft Before Chase, Trooper-Involved Shooting
PURCELL, Oklahoma - Purcell police have released surveillance video capturing the incident that led to a chase ultimately ending in the death of a suspect by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on Wednesday.
Adam Hernandez, 36, was shot and killed after a high-speed chase ended in Moore, troopers said. Troopers were notified to be on the lookout for a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe. It was reportedly taken from a gas station in Purcell.
Troopers spotted the vehicle when it drove into the Norman city limits, and that’s when the pursuit began. What turned into a high-speed chase came to an end when the vehicle lost control and hit a utility pole.
According to a witness at the scene, troopers ordered Hernandez to open the door but he ignored them. At some point, the witness told News 9, Hernandez opened the door and lunged at a trooper before being shot.
The black SUV was not the only vehicle Hernandez is accused of stealing. Earlier that morning, police said he took a company pickup from Watonga and traded it for the black SUV.
Surveillance video from the gas station captured the incident. After ditching the pickup, police said Hernandez spotted the black SUV sitting at the pump with the keys in the ignition.
The video shows a man pull up to a pump, get out and leave the truck running. Then, he calmly walked to the next pump where the Tahoe was parked and saw the driver’s side door was wide open. The man got in and closed the door. He slipped past the vehicle's owner who is pumping gas.
As soon as the owner saw the driver’s side door close, he tried to open it. But the man started driving and dragged the nozzle with him. Not having enough room to make a full turn to head out, the SUV had to reverse.
The owner approached the driver’s side door again but the SUV takes off. The video shows the owner immediately call for police.
About 30 minutes later, Hernandez was fatally shot by troopers at the end of the chase.
Investigators have not said if Hernandez was armed at the time of the shooting.