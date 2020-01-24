Armed Man Ties Up Employees, Robs Moore Jewelry Store
Moore police are investigating after a masked man entered a business, zip-tied employees and robbed the store at gunpoint.
The masked suspect entered the Diamond Dee-Lite jewelry store just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. He was seen flashing a gun.
“It breaks your heart that someone thought that they could come in and ruin what we have had for 37 years,” said Teri O’Dell, the jewelry store owner.
After making himself known, the suspect forced a female employee to zip-tie two of her coworkers before she is subdued herself.
The suspect is seen holding the gun right up to her head.
“He spent about 15 minutes filling a duffel bag, and it's something that you know they (co-workers) will never forget, they will never get past that,” said O’Dell.
It’s unclear how much the suspect was able to get away with as the store continues to count inventory. None of the customers' jewelry were taken.
“It could of gone a lot worse because he was just waving the gun around,” O’Dell said. "Everyone is just so grateful that it wasn't worse. The jewelry can be replaced where a life cannot.”
O’Dell thinks the suspect is no stranger as he possibly visited the store as early as Wednesday driving the same vehicle the suspect used Thursday night.
“How could someone be so cruel, so desperate that they would do this to other human beings?” said O’Dell. “We all work, we earn our paychecks, so what gives them the right to come in and take from us?”
Moore police describe the suspect as approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing, a hooded sweatshirt and a white, plastic mask to conceal his identity. The suspect exited the business and entered a newer model, dark grey Dodge Charger that was waiting nearby.
If you have any information, contact Moore Police Department detectives at 405-793-5151 or contact Crime Stoppers of Moore and Cleveland County at 405-793-5160.
You can also go online at http://www.p3tips.com/1104 and reference case number MPD2020012699.
The information you provide to Crime Stoppers could earn you a reward of up to $1,000 and you may remain anonymous.
O’Dell said she hopes to reopen her business Tuesday.