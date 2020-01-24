Variety Care To Open New Clinic In Anadarko, Works To Address Rural Areas
ANADARKO, Oklahoma - Variety Care will soon open a permanent clinic in Anadarko.
The company’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lydia Nightingale said she is from Anadarko, and hopes this new clinic bridges some medical gaps.
”I grew up in Anadarko. Being in a rural area, even as a child, we had to actually leave Anadarko for our health care,” Nightingale said.
For Nightingale, this new clinic is not only a medical triumph, but a personal one.
“We're going to have a true community health center that offers not only just family medicine care, but will also offer dental services and behavioral health services,” Nightingale said.
Variety Care is currently renovating the building where the permanent clinic will go.
Nightingale said the office will have six exam rooms and two full-time providers.
In the meantime, Anadarko patients can visit the mobile Variety Care unit that opened earlier this year.
Variety Care CEO Lou Carmichael said there was no time to waste when it came to treating residents.
"The need score in that community was the very highest in that part of the state, so we were thrilled when we were able to get funding to open that clinic,” Carmichael said.
Carmichael said as rural hospitals and trauma centers continue to close throughout the state, she hopes to prevent medical emergencies in small towns.
When the permanent Anadarko location opens, the mobile medial office will roll into another Oklahoma town in need of a new clinic.