Mother Searches For Answers After Man Was Found Dead On Side Of SW OKC Road
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the side of the road on Thursday in the far southwest part of the city.
Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Takota Wise and said his body had signs of trauma consistent with homicide.
The victim’s mother said her world stopped when she learned her son was found dead.
"They said 'are you sitting down?'” Robin Jones, Takota Wise's mother, said. “I knew then something was wrong and I said why and he said Takota’s been murdered.”
Police said a trash truck driver discovered the body on the side of the road near SW 104th Street and Morgan Road and called police.
Jones knew her son was using hard drugs but never thought someone would take his life.
“We kind of knew that if he didn’t get help that could be an issue,” Jones said. “But I was always afraid of an overdose or something.”
Now, all she has are memories of her son's smile and of a little boy who loved to play football.
“His first practice, he got his kid and tackled him,” said Jones. “And I guess he thought you were supposed to keep the person down so he sat on the kid’s head.”
Other memories were filled with tears.
“I miss this little boy,” said Jones. “We haven’t seen him in a long time since his drug use started.”
Jones said she begged her son to get help for his drug problem but it never happened. She is now planning a funeral with little answers as to how Wise died or who was involved.
“We’re supposed to have them bury us,” said Jones. “We’re not supposed to bury them.”
Jones has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.
Police have not made any arrests in the case. If you have tips for investigators, call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.