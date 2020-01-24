OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a mans body was found on the side of the road Thursday morning. 

According to authorities, around 8 a.m., officers responded to Southwest 104th Street and South Morgan Road after receiving a call about man lying on the side of the road. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of 22-year-old Takota Wise. Police said Wise had trauma to consistent with a homicide. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200. 

This is a developing story. 