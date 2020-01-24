News
Police Investigate Homicide After Mans Body Found Along Road In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a mans body was found on the side of the road Thursday morning.
According to authorities, around 8 a.m., officers responded to Southwest 104th Street and South Morgan Road after receiving a call about man lying on the side of the road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of 22-year-old Takota Wise. Police said Wise had trauma to consistent with a homicide.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.
This is a developing story.