Silver Alert Canceled: Missing Pawnee County Man Found
Friday, January 24th 2020, 9:39 AM CST
Updated:
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Bobby Winters has been canceled, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He has been found.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 66-year-old Bobby Winters of Pawnee County who has Dementia.
Winters was last seen on January 21st wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, ball cap, and had a cane.
Officials said Winters left is home on foot and could be headed to Cleveland.
If you see Winters, call police.