PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Bobby Winters has been canceled, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He has been found.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 66-year-old Bobby Winters of Pawnee County who has Dementia. 

Winters was last seen on January 21st wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, ball cap, and had a cane. 

Officials said Winters left is home on foot and could be headed to Cleveland. 

If you see Winters, call police. 

 