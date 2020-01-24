City One Step Closer To Replacing Bricktown Canal Lights
The city is one step closer to replacing the lights around the Bricktown Canal.
The project was first put into motion after a man was electrocuted by one of the old lights in 2018.
Bids were opened mid-January, and the Oklahoma City Parks Department told News 9 one company was selected in a creative way.
The Parks Department said bids came in much lower than the anticipated $1.5 million budget that was first brought to council. Two of the bids actually tied at $625,000, something the Natural Resource Manager for Parks, Scott Copelin, said he had never seen before.
"They had to have a tie breaker," said Copelin. "And so what the city did, and it had to go through the legal department, they put both names in a glass bowl and they drew names. And that's how they broke the tie."
Winn Construction was the company that was picked.
City officials didn't have any renderings available yet, but they said this project will replace all of what are called the "bollard lights" right next to the canal.
"Just like they were up to code back when the canal was created in the 90's under the first maps, these will be up to the new codes that have come along in the last two decades," said Director of Parks Doug Kupper.
"They're nice lights," said Copelin. "They are LED lights. They will totally change how we are going to light the canal and that's a good thing."
Now, a contract will be drafted and brought back to council for their approval.
"We'll meet with the contractor probably within two to three weeks depending on when it goes to council," said Copelin. "And then we will come up with a plan, and we will try to do the least impact on the business."
City officials told News 9 the hope is to have a contract to present to council around mid-February then start construction in the spring.