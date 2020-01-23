Edmond Woman Follows Carjacking Suspects Until Police Arrive
A man is behind bars in Cleveland County and an Edmond family has their pickup back in their driveway.
Tyler Harrington was arrested after he was accused of trying to make off with a Toyota Tundra.
Kristen Grandi said she walked out of her house to see her pickup driving away.
“It took me a second to realize what was going on,” Grandi said. “I thought, 'is my husband outside, moving the car and I didn’t see?'”
When she finally realized someone was stealing the pickup, she said she wasn’t going to let them get away. So, she tried to stop a car that was right behind her pickup, but it didn’t take her long to realize that they were together.
“I was in the street waving my hands and trying to get them to stop and help me, and then I realized that they were together,” Grandi said.
So, she decided to take action.
“I ran back inside and grabbed my keys and found them four blocks north of us,” she said.
Grandi was also on the phone with Edmond police who arrived and stopped the second car minutes later.
According to police, that is when they were led to Grandi’s vehicle in Moore.
“They said it ended up leading them to find two other stolen vehicles and make two more arrests,” Grandi said.
Authorities have arrested Tyler Harrington, but no charges have been filed yet.
“We are kind of like, 'no, you picked the wrong house and we are not going to live in fear,'” said Grandi. “We will just be a little more on top of things.”