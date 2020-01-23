Police Investigate After Man Dies In Crash Involving Box Truck In NW OKC
Police are investigating after a deadly crash happened Thursday morning at Northwest Expressway and County Line Road.
The 911 call was placed by the driver of a box truck that was hit while sitting at the intersection’s red light.
“The box truck was stopped at a red light doing everything it was supposed to do, when the vehicle coming up behind it just did not even touch their breaks, went into it at high rate of speed,” Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
Based on the 911 calls, the driver of the box truck checked on the man who had rearended him, but he did not respond.
First responders arrived within minutes, but it was too late for Gregory Nicholson, the driver of the second vehicle. Nicholson died a short time later at a local hospital.
Police are investigating why Nicholson drove into the box truck.
The box truck driver was not injured.