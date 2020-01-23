Police ID Suspects, Officers Involved In SE OKC Shooting
Police have identified the suspects and officers involved in a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.
Three officers were involved in a traffic stop Wednesday in the 2700 block of SE 46th Street near Bryant Avenue.
During the stop, the driver and the front-seat passenger ran away from the vehicle. Police said they were both armed with handguns and continued running away from officers.
The officers discharged their weapons at the driver, who was identified as 18-year-old Laurent Young. Young was taken into custody and suffered a minor injury to one of his fingers, police said.
The front-seat passenger was not hit and was identified 20-year-old Marcus Dockins. Dockins was taken into custody.
A back-seat passenger, who did not run away, was detained and later released.
The three officers were identified as Sgt. Harrison Fincham, a 12-year veteran of the department, Sgt. Tyler Head, a 12-year veteran of the department, and Sgt. Samuel Ballinger, a six-year veteran of the department.
No officers were injured during the incident and all three officers have been placed on administrative leave.
Dockins and Young were booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
Dockins and Young were both arrested on complaints of gang association, possession with intent to distribute and possession of an offensive weapon while committing a felony.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in 2020 for Oklahoma City.