Man In Critical Condition After Being Beaten With A Baseball Bat In NW OKC, Police Say
A man was found beaten Thursday morning outside of his northwest Oklahoma City apartment and police are looking for the attackers.
A group of suspects pulled up in a dark Pontiac and repeatedly hit the victim with a baseball bat, police said.
By the time police and EMSA paramedics arrived to the apartment in the 3800 block of N Ann Arbor Avenue, the suspects were gone and the victim was in critical condition.
According to police, video evidence was collected at the scene and investigators are working to identify the suspects.
“We do not have any suspect identified in this case. Anyone who was in the area, we want to hear from them. That's still during the rush hour period, so we're hopeful that somebody saw something,” Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Oklahoma City police Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.