OHP Identifies Suspect Shot, Killed By Troopers Following Chase In Moore
Thursday, January 23rd 2020, 1:34 PM CST
MOORE, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the suspect killed in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting.
Troopers said 35-year-old Adam Ray Hernandez led them on a pursuit in a stolen car and eventually crashed near Northwest 27th Street and North Shields Boulevard in Moore. Hernandez was shot and killed after exiting the vehicle.
The troopers involved in the shooting are Joe Kimmons and Clay Anderson. They two have been placed on administrative leave.
OHP is investigating.
This is a developing story.