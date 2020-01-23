News
LeFlore County Sheriff's Issue Silver Alert For Missing 84-Year-Old Man
Thursday, January 23rd 2020, 11:28 AM CST
LeFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma - LeFlore County Sheriff's have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man.
According to authorities, Harvey Walden was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LeFlore area wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt and black OHP hat.
Authorities believe he may be driving a black 2013 Hyundai Accent with Oklahoma license plat HEC289.
Anyone with information on Walden's whereabouts is asked to contact the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing story.