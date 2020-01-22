5 Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Shawnee Woman
Five people have been arrested in the murder of a Shawnee woman back in 2018. Tuesday night, the U.S. Marshals Office, Shawnee police and the Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office executed five warrants in the death of Colleen Smith, and more arrests are expected.
Smith was just 36-years old when she died a horrible death. Her badly decomposed body was found by a jogger in a creek near Rock Creek Road in Pottawatomie County in October of 2018. Now 39-year-old Rosi Still is charged with her murder. According to court documents, a confidential informant told investigators:
“Colleen Smith then used a camper trailer used by this person (the confidential informant) to ‘get high’. That shortly after Colleen Smith became physically distressed” because of heroin she obtained that morning from Rosi Still…(confidential informant) and other persons then concealed and later dumped the apparent dead body of Colleen Smith…”
Smith likely died of an overdose, according to the coroner’s report. Investigators said Smith was left in the camper for four days, then moved to the creek where she lay for eight more days before she was found.
“Miss Smith had a rough life. She was not born with very many opportunities. And she was treated very poorly in life and these people particularly treated her very poorly,” said Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb. “They treated her like an object you would throw away and discard like litter.”
Charles Tiger, Brian Rohrback, Michelle Green and George Miller were all arrested for accessory after the fact and conspiracy to desecrate human remains after allegedly helping hide the body. Investigators said all are major players in the Pottawatomie County drug trade. A trade that is interrupted now.
“Every night when I drive home, I see people who we know to be known criminals out and very active. Last night after we made all these arrests those people were not out.” Grubb said.
Grubb said he plans to aggressively pursue charges against everyone involved with Smith’s death.
“She was a person. She had a family. She deserved a chance. And these people took that away and viewed her as property,” Grubb said.
The Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office expects there to be more arrests associated with this case.