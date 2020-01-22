News
Police Investigate Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday evening in southwest Oklahoma City.
Police said a man was shot in the 6200 block of S. Douglas Ave. near Southwest 59th Street and Western Avenue.
According to police, the victim was outside smoking when he was shot in the leg. Authorities said it is unclear at this time if the victim was the intended target.
He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
No suspect information has been released at this time.