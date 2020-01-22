OHP officials said two troopers used deadly force on the suspect. They have not confirmed if the man was armed but Kavanagh said she did not see anything in his hands.



“He had nothing in his hands, like he was shooken up he just got in a wreck and stuff,” said Kavanagh. “He got out and his hands were like this and he was facing the cop. I don’t know if they thought he was going to run at them or what, but they shot him three times.”