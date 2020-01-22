Drivers Witness Deadly Trooper-Involved Shooting In Moore
MOORE, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday that involved two troopers and a pursuit suspect driving a stolen vehicle.
The suspect was shot and killed by troopers near Northwest 27th Street and North Shields Boulevard in Moore.
Witness Tristan Kavanagh was parked at a gas station when she saw the suspect crash the stolen SUV.
“He got out and his arms were like this,” said Kavanagh. “And the cop shot him three times and he fell dead.”
Kavanagh said it all happened in seconds.
“Less than 30 seconds, they pulled him out well they tried to pull him out, but he got out by himself and then they shot him,” said Kavanagh. “I was thinking what in the world did that man do to be shot like that.”
Purcell police said the suspect stole the black SUV from a gas station Wednesday morning. The owner left it running at a gas pump and went inside the store.
Troopers spotted the stolen SUV in Norman only minutes after it was reported stolen by Purcell police.
The suspect led troopers on a brief chase on Interstate 35 into Moore.
”Lost control for some reason,” said OHP Lt. Kera Philippi. “Departed the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole, a couple of trees and came to rest on 27th street.”
OHP officials said two troopers used deadly force on the suspect. They have not confirmed if the man was armed but Kavanagh said she did not see anything in his hands.
“He had nothing in his hands, like he was shooken up he just got in a wreck and stuff,” said Kavanagh. “He got out and his hands were like this and he was facing the cop. I don’t know if they thought he was going to run at them or what, but they shot him three times.”
This investigation is ongoing.
OHP officials have not indicated if the two troopers who fired will be placed on administrative leave.