1 Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting After Chase Ends In Moore
Wednesday, January 22nd 2020, 12:08 PM CST
Updated:
One person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash and an officer-involved shooting in Moore.
The chase was initiated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers when a trooper chased a stolen vehicle from Purcell.
The suspect vehicle was driving northbound on Interstate 35 before it got off the highway and crashed on NW 27th Street near N Shields Boulevard.
After the vehicle crashed, police said gunshots were exchanged with the suspect. The suspect was hit and died at the scene.
Moore and Oklahoma City police were also at the scene of the crash.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.