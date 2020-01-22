News
Emergency Crews Respond After Student Hit By Vehicle Near Moore Junior High
Wednesday, January 22nd 2020, 7:30 AM CST
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Emergency crews responded to a Moore Junior High School, Wednesday morning after a child was reportedly hit by a vehicle.
According to authorities, the accident was near North Santa Fe Avenue and Northwest 12 Street at Highland West Junior High.
Officials from the Junior High confirm that a student was hit when they were walking on a crosswalk.
There are currently no reports on the condition of the student
This is a developing story.