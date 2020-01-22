News
I-44 Westbound Near May Ave Shut Down Due To Crash Involving Semi
Wednesday, January 22nd 2020, 3:42 AM CST
Interstate 44 westbound near May Avenue is shut down, Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
According to authorities, a semi-truck driver that was unfamiliar with the area was going south on 44, didn't understand the ramps and made a late decision. The driver then hit a guardrail and flipped the semi.
Police said the driver is okay.
The semi was carrying medicine. Hazmat crews are responding to the scene to look at the oil and gas that was spilled as a result of the crash.
This is a developing story.