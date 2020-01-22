Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire In SE OKC
Firefighters are battling a large commercial fire, Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.
According to fire officials, firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to the 7900 block of Mid America Boulevard.
The building is believed to be a medical rehab facility that is under construction. One wing of the facility has been completely destroyed in the fire, officials said.
The was a 4 alarm fire, and more than 70 firefighters responded to the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said Interstate 240 between Air Depot and Sooner Road is closed due to the nearby fire and smoke in the roadways. They said a Trooper on the scene said there is zero visibility on the roadway.
This is a developing story.