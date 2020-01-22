News
4-Alarm Fire Damages Part Of SE OKC Building
Wednesday, January 22nd 2020
Firefighters battled a large commercial fire, Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.
According to fire officials, firefighters responded to a four alarm fire around 1 a.m. to the 7900 block of Mid America Boulevard.
The building was a medical rehab facility that is under construction. One wing of the facility was completely destroyed in the fire, officials said.
More than 70 firefighters responded to the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
Officials said firefighters will remain on the scene throughout the day to check for hot spots.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers closed Interstate 240 between Air Depot and Sooner Road due to fire and smoke in the roadways.