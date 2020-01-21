Snapchat Video Shows Juvenile Allegedly Abuse Puppy, Police Investigate
Video has surfaced on popular social media app Snapchat of a juvenile allegedly abusing a puppy.
Clinton police were made aware of the video Saturday night on social media and immediately began an investigation.
Other juveniles are seen in the video laughing while the alleged abuse is taking place.
“It concerns us greatly when you have someone that are apparently this young doing this type of activity,” said Chief Paul Rinkel of the Clinton Police Department. “We need to intervene as soon as possible to make sure that this doesn't escalate into something way more than what anybody wants.”
Clinton police don’t believe the incident happened in their jurisdiction but do believe the incident happened recently in western Oklahoma.
Right now, the dog has yet to be located. That is something that Heather Estrada of Haven Animal Rescue and Transport of Oklahoma has been trying to do since the video came to her attention on Saturday as well.
Estrada said she’ll take the puppy no questions asked.
“It would mean the world, it would give me some sort of closure to know whether she was dead or alive,” said Estrada. “If she was alive if she needed medical attention that she could at least get it. I think she deserves that.”
Investigators are asking the public for help getting down to the bottom of the incident.
If you have any information, you’re asked to give the Clinton Police Department at 580-323-2323.