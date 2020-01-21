News
Officers Investigating Homicide In Moore
Tuesday, January 21st 2020, 7:13 PM CST
Updated:
KCTV5
Officials with the Moore Police Department confirmed one person dead after a shooting Tuesday.
Police said this happened in the 800 block of City Ave in Moore.
According to police, the victim was shot in the neck. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Authorities said three people are in custody. No information has been released as to what led up to the shooting.
No names have been released.
This is a developing story.