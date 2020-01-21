News
Suspect In Custody Following Chase In SW OKC
Tuesday, January 21st 2020, 4:59 PM CST
Updated:
A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit Tuesday in southwest Oklahoma City.
During the chase, the suspect bailed from his vehicle and fled on foot near Portland and Newcastle Road.
Police quickly located the suspect and arrested him.
Authorities said the suspect was a person of interest in a police investigation.
His name has not been released at this time.
