OCPD Seeks Help To Locate Missing, Endangered Woman
The Oklahoma City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.
Investigators said 34-year-old Shaunte Elizabeth Frost was last seen January 17 at her apartment located in the 5500 block of Sunnylane.
Frost is described to be 5’2” and 150 pounds.
She drives a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata with an Oklahoma license plate, tag number CAN6444.
Investigators said they have reason to believe Frost may be in danger.
Authorities ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frost call 911.