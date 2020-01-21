Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Hennessey. 

According to the Hennessey Police Department, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, January 19, 63-year-old Antonio Bustillos walked away from 514 North Arapaho. 

Police said he was wearing blue jeans and a blue carter Chevrolet jacket. 

Bustillos is of Hispanic ethnicity and is 5'5 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to the news release. 

Authorities said Bustillos has a diagnosis of onset dementia. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

 