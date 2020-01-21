News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Hennessey Man
Tuesday, January 21st 2020, 3:07 PM CST
Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Hennessey.
According to the Hennessey Police Department, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, January 19, 63-year-old Antonio Bustillos walked away from 514 North Arapaho.
Police said he was wearing blue jeans and a blue carter Chevrolet jacket.
Bustillos is of Hispanic ethnicity and is 5'5 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to the news release.
Authorities said Bustillos has a diagnosis of onset dementia.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.