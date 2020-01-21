News
Tuesday, January 21st 2020, 10:15 AM CST
A train derailment was reported Tuesday in the Town of North Enid, Enid police reported.
This affects the railroad crossing on Breckenridge Road between 4th and 16th streets near the intersection of Crestwood.
The train had six empty cars.
No injuries were reported but an extended closure is expected, police said.
Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.
