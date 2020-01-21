Bundle Up! Cold Air And Potential For Rain, Snow Return
OKLAHOMA CITY - Bundle up this morning! Wind chills are in the single digits and teens.
Daylight hours look dry in Oklahoma City. Rain will move into the west Tuesday evening.
Overnight the temperature profile will be cold enough to see some sleet and snow mixing in with the rain. This will likely be a slushy wet snow with very little accumulation expected. Sorry snow lovers. This isn't our storm!
Surface temperatures look to stay above freezing for most of the state, keeping the snow from sticking to the roads.
Due to the sleet/snow/rain mix, there could be some slush on elevated surfaces by Wednesday morning.
Trackers will be out keeping you up to date for the morning commute.
Any snow or slush will quickly melt Wednesday morning and the precipitation will change back to a cold rain. Another healthy statewide rain is on the way.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.