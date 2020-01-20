OG&E Honors MLK Day By Weatherizing NE OKC Senior Living Homes
Oklahoma companies on Monday honored the late Martin Luther King, Jr. in different ways. Oklahoma Gas and Electric employees went a step further by dedicating the entire week to helping residents in northeast Oklahoma City.
Crews will be in and out of the Mount Olive Senior Cottages near Northeast 36th Street and Kelley Avenue for two days weatherizing homes. The goal is to make the senior living homes more energy efficient.
Resident Chester Williams, 68, and his service dog are staying out of the way of workers.
“They’re doing the windows and doors,” said Chester Williams, resident. “And checking it seeing if it’s in good condition.”
The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City teamed up with OG&E and contract crews to weatherize the seniors' homes, free of charge.
“Come in and caulk windows,” said Toney Cooper with OG&E. “Weather strip doors, provide attic insultation.”
They also change out filters and make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.
Williams said he appreciates the help.
“I’m glad OG&E is in here,” said Williams. “You know come here to help us. It’s very, very important.”
The service takes about an hour to two hours to complete. Many of the Mount Olive residents could not do the work themselves.
“We want to be able to go out and help those that probably couldn’t do this on their own both financially and or due to physical limitations,” said Cooper.
Cooper said when the service is completed residents can expect to see a big savings in their heating and cooling bills.
The work also keeps the Urban League owned homes looking and feeling like new for years to come.
“We pride ourselves in making sure we help them keep their units in very top condition,” said Valerie Thompson with the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City.
OG&E does weatherization at no charge for Oklahomans age 60 and older with an income of $60,000 or less.