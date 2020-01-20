Saint Eugene Students Spending MLK Day Giving Back
Some Oklahoma City-area students spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day giving back.
Saint Eugene Catholic School held their second MLK Day of Service. In years past, the private school has had students participate in some sort community effort, but this is only the second year the school is using the program SALT.
SALT stands for, "serve, appreciate, love and teach." Through the program, students in each grade have a different theme and spend all year learning about that topic and local community organizations.
Their focus areas range from caring for the sick, to helping the homeless and visiting the elderly.
The school's principal, Molly Goldsworthy, said last year they got really encouraging feedback from students and parents.
"Our parents, our volunteers usually doubles any other day," she said. "What's beautiful about that is parents are usually off work on that day, so they can be involved."
Goldsworthy said she felt students really learned first-hand about MLK's message.
"We learned that there are people that don't have what we have, and they worry about what they are going to eat in their next meal when were worrying about senseless things like, 'Are we going to get the iPhone 11,'" said fifth-grader Blessing Gwaabe.
Students, parents and administrators started their day of service at 8:00 a.m.
