The Times editorial board, noting that voters are faced with a choice among three very different visions in 2020, decried the incumbent, President Trump, as the choice who is leading the GOP into "white nativism at home and America First unilateralism abroad." Then, there are the Democrats who split between those who think Mr. Trump is "an aberration" and "a more sensible America" might still be possible, and those who see the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as representing a system that needs to be annihilated and replaced.