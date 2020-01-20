OSBI Continues Interviews In Sexual Misconduct Investigation Of David Boren
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is starting a new round of interviews in the sexual misconduct investigation of Former OU president David Boren.
According to the Oklahoman, OSBI interviewed former Governor Brad Henry, House minority leader Emily virgin and Athletic Director Joe Castiglione.
Agents asked if Boren ever traded promotion for cooperation.
The OSBI has been investigating Boren and former OU Vice President Tripp Hall since March over accusations that Boren and Hall inappropriately kissed and touched former students as employees.
Both of them have denied those accusations. In interviews this month, agents asked whether Boren ever promoted someone who was not qualified for a position in exchange for cooperation, or if he ever demoted anyone.
According to the Oklahoman, Henry said he never saw Boren do anything inappropriate nor did he do anything toward him.
Virgin told agents she didn't have any first hand knowledge of anything, and Castiglione denied to comment.
Boren's attorney Clark Brewster said last week "we certainly understand ... that sometimes the authorities go to great lengths to make sure that there is no truth to any kind of accusation."
The Oklahoman said a new grand jury could start hearing testimony, possibly about Boren, in February or March.