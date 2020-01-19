News
2 Arrested After Home Invasion, Chase In SE OKC
Oklahoma City police said two men have been arrested following a home invasion and police pursuit Sunday in southeast Oklahoma City.
According to police, the men forced their way into a home located in the 3300 block of S. Meta Ave. and reportedly beat a woman inside.
Police said the victim’s sister followed the suspects’ vehicle and the men fired shots at her.
Authorities said after a short chase the suspects crashed near Southwest 25th Street and Grand.
Both men were taken into custody.
According to police, one of the suspects is the ex-husband of the victim who was beaten.
No names have been released.