News
Woman Arrested After Alleged Attempted Kidnapping In Downtown OKC
Sunday, January 19th 2020, 3:55 PM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly attempted to kidnap a child.
Authorities said the incident occurred at the Devon Ice Rink located in the 100 block of S. Robinson Ave. in downtown Oklahoma City.
According to police, the woman attempted to take the child, but was confronted by the child's father.
Police said the child is OK and the woman was arrested.
She has not been identified at this time.