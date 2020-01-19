OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Chris Paul matched a season-high with 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 119-106 on Saturday night.

Portland had just eight active players. Portland's Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver were not with the team. Portland coach Terry Stotts declined to comment amid reports that the players were to be traded to Sacramento in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan. Portland guard C.J. McCollum was out with a sprained left ankle.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 34 points. Gary Trent Jr. added a career-high 30.