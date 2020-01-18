News
Police Investigate After Shots Fired At Penn Square Mall
Saturday, January 18th 2020, 7:56 PM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City police confirms they are responding to a shots fired call Saturday at Penn Square Mall.
Authorities told News 9 an off duty Oklahoma County deputy chased the suspect out of the mall.
An officer responding to the shots fired call lost control of her police unit causing the vehicle to roll. Officials said the officer was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is described to be a black man wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, authorities said.
Police said no one was hit by gunfire. We're told a woman suffered a laceration from shrapnel.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.