Vasquez, a 55-year-old from San Jose, allegedly met the girl near Santa Cruz and gave her drugs, police said, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. He then called Antonio Quirino Salvador, 34, and Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga, 31. Police say the three men then put the girl in a car against her will, where Vasquez sexually assaulted her. Once at the motel, police say the men carried the girl to a second-floor room where Vasquez allegedly sexually assaulted her again.