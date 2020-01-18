News
ODOC Investigating After Fatal Stabbing At Lawton Correctional Facility
LAWTON, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections and Lawton police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a Lawton Correctional Facility inmate.
According to LCF staff, Brian C. Piper, 31, was found with multiple stab wounds inside the facility on Friday. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m.
Piper was serving multiple sentences out of Pontotoc County for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and using an offensive weapon while in the commission of a felony.