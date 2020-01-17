News
1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting
Friday, January 17th 2020, 9:37 PM CST
One person was found injured in a northwest Oklahoma City shooting.
The incident was reported Friday night in the 600 block of N Rockwell Avenue near Melrose Lane.
An officer spotted the victim and tried to talk to the person but they did not cooperate.
The person was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
