One person was found injured in a northwest Oklahoma City shooting.

The incident was reported Friday night in the 600 block of N Rockwell Avenue near Melrose Lane.

An officer spotted the victim and tried to talk to the person but they did not cooperate.

The person was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

