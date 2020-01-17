Fight Reported During John Marshall High School Basketball Game
A fight broke out during a basketball game at John Marshall High School, police said.
The fight happened Friday night and paramedics were called to evaluate an officer involved, police said.
A school district spokeswoman said a fight broke out between four females in the hallway near the concession stand during the game.
School leaders and a school resource officer responded and pepper spray was used by the officer to gain control of the scene.
Three females were arrested by Oklahoma City police and one female was released to a parent without citation, according to the school district.
The school district released a statement shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. It read, in part:
"OKCPS is fully cooperating with law enforcement and the students involved will be disciplined according to our Student of Conduct. We also reserve the right to ban for 6 months any patrons who were involved in fighting and inappropriate behavior.
"OKCPS is grateful to our administrators and law enforcement partners for their quick response, and we continue to encourage our families to speak with their children about appropriate behavior and the consequences of poor decision making. As always, the safety of our students, fans and staff is our priority and this type of behavior will not be tolerated at any OKCPS facility.”
No players from either team were involved in this fight, the district said.