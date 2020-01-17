"OKCPS is fully cooperating with law enforcement and the students involved will be disciplined according to our Student of Conduct. We also reserve the right to ban for 6 months any patrons who were involved in fighting and inappropriate behavior.

"OKCPS is grateful to our administrators and law enforcement partners for their quick response, and we continue to encourage our families to speak with their children about appropriate behavior and the consequences of poor decision making. As always, the safety of our students, fans and staff is our priority and this type of behavior will not be tolerated at any OKCPS facility.”