Neglected, Starved Dog From Agra Expected To Survive, Rescuers Say
An Agra dog who police thought was chained up for months, maybe years, is going to be OK.
When News 9 first met Peanut Butter, he had been chained up with a huge tow chain and police said he hadn’t been fed or given water by his owner in months.
He only survived because children from an Agra school were bringing him scraps from their lunches.
When Peanut Butter was taken to 1 Day Ranch Rescue in Shawnee, he was bloated with fluids and they weren’t sure whether he’d survive.
What a difference a few days and some TLC can make.
“We were very pleasantly surprised. We were shocked but we were surprised that all the test results have come back perfectly normal. Which is kind of infuriating because that means there was no reason that he was in this condition other than lack of food and water, and lack of basic just kindness and care,” said Maeghan Olsen with 1 Day Ranch Rescue.
Peanut Butter is filled with parasites; he’s severely anemic and has horrible dental issues. He also struggles with muscle weakness.
“He is weak in his back end but that is due to muscle wasting. He doesn’t have any muscle tone because he didn’t have any real activity in his life,” Olsen said.
But Peanut Butter is going to be OK. He even enjoyed a day at the doggy spa.
“It took three shampoos to get all the dirt off of him and then he got a deep conditioning treatment and blow dried, and he looks adorable. Then he got to go out and play in one of their play yards that has toys and slides. It was like puppy Disneyland for him,” Olsen said.
Peanut Butter’s former owner, Becky Hutchinson, was charged with animal cruelty.
Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb said he plans to aggressively pursue charges against Hutchinson and make an example of her; and that abusing animals is never acceptable.
“This needs to be something that people see and say, 'oh, wow, look what happened to her. I don’t want that to happen to me.' Because we are tired. We are tired and we are over it,” Olsen said.
If you’d like to help 1 Day Ranch Rescue with veterinarian and food bills, click here or click here.