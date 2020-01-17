News
Drivers Use Caution: Rain, Freezing Drizzle Causes Slick, Hazardous Conditions In NW Okla.
OKLAHOMA CITY - Drivers us caution! Heavy rain continues across Oklahoma Friday morning.
There is some light freezing drizzle out west. Temperatures are slowly warming Friday morning and roads will greatly improve by 9:00 a.m.
Be very careful in far northwest Oklahoma, where roads are the worst and temperatures are the coldest. Trackers are reporting slick bridges in the west and slick and hazardous roads in the northwest.
Freezing rain totals overnight range from .1” to .4”.
Rain chances will taper off through the day as the main storm moves to the east. Rain chances in OKC will come to an end around 3:00 p.m.
Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the mid and upper 40s.