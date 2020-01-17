OHP Troopers Investigate Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash On I-35 In Moore
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday morning on Interstate 35 in Moore.
According to authorities, the accident took place around 3:30 a.m. and was near I-35 southbound between Southwest 4th Street and Southwest 12th Street.
Police said a 2007 red Ford Fusion driven by 22-year-old Nichole B. Graves crashed into a guard rail on the right side of the highway. She then veered left across all lanes of traffic and struck the median barrier wall. Graves got out of her car and attempted to cross the southbound lanes when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.
OHP Troopers said the vehicle that hit the victim did not stop. Witness of the accident are asked to contact authorities.
Trooper closed all southbound lanes of I-35 between 4th and 12th Street while crews worked the scene. I-35 reopened at approximately 6:16 a.m. after being closed for 2 hours and 24 minutes.
This is a developing story.